Elkton man dies in wreck on U.S. 33 in Greene
police tape

STANARDSVILLE — An Elkton man died in a vehicle wreck on U.S. 33 on Thursday, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said the wreck occurred at 7:29 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Spotswood Trail, less than a mile west of the intersection with Dyke Road.

A 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on 33 when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a road sign and then an embankment, authorities said. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and struck several trees before coming back into the roadway. The vehicle then slid across the westbound lanes into the guardrail off the left side of the highway.

The driver, Malachi G. Dean, 24, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Excessive speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.

— Greene County Record

