Career and volunteer firefighters rushed to the 3500 block of Ridge Street on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a fire.

They extinguished flames and were able to contain the fire to one building.

No one was reported injured.

The total estimated cost of damage ranges between $8,000 and $10,000, according to the fire marshal's office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue did not respond to request for comment from The Daily Progress by press time but detailed the incident in a Facebook post.

“The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office has determined the cause of the fire to be the failure of electrical charging devices,” that post reads.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:01 a.m. and the first fire suppression unit arrived at the scene 14 minutes after being dispatched. That unit found “fire conditions in an outbuilding,” according to the Facebook post.

“Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space and can overheat, catch fire, or explode,” the post warns, adding a list of recommended safety precautions.

Among them are to only use a battery if it's designed for the device, put batteries in the device “the right way” and only use the charging cord that came with the device.

Additionally, lithium-ion batteries should not be charged under a pillow, on a bed or on a couch. And one should not continue to charge the device after the battery has reached 100%.