Youth Council survey reveals racial disparity in public school attendance

Hendricks and Doran agreed that racism and classism are big factors in the reputation of the two schools.

“People would say, ‘we go to school in the hood,’ like that has a racist undertone, but people do say that though, along with other words like that,” Doran said. “And I remember just being like, ‘guys, Buford is a better school than [some other schools].”

Both students said they were grateful their parents kept them in public schools.

“I learned how to take care of myself and advocate for myself in a public school setting, I learned how to ask for help, things like that,” Doran said. “I've had a whole slew of just really fabulous teachers at Walker and Buford.”

“I think going to Walker and Buford and being around a bunch of people that didn't look like me and had different levels of wealth than me and my family … I think it was a great reflection of what the world is like, instead of going to a school where 75% or 90% of the kids are white and wealthy. I also think it made me think about things at an earlier age,” said Doran, who will be attending Kenyon College in the fall.