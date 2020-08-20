YMCA opens registration for virtual learning center at Walker

Students and staff members will be required to wear masks. The YMCA also is planning to keep students in small groups and sanitize surfaces hourly during the day. School division custodial crews will deep-clean the facilities nightly.

Those in the Walker program can receive a school breakfast, lunch and snack, which will be free to those who qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch. For others, breakfast will be available for $1.50, lunch for $2.50, and the snack will be free.

The virtual learning center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Spots are being filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Program fees vary and depend on a family’s income. Scholarships also are available to offset the cost.

No payment is required at registration though families will have to pay a non-refundable $50 enrollment fee before the program begins.

For more information, email youthandfamily@piedmontymca.org.

