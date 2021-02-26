Yancey Heritage and History Exhibit tells the story of education in Esmont

Scott said she felt that the School Board “just completely wiped aside” many of the community efforts around the school and the years of education in Esmont.

“So having the exhibit was something we knew would be helpful. It wouldn’t fix the problem of oppression and racism, but at least it would give the opportunity to talk about how there were people in the days before us that wanted to see these children educated,” she said.

The exhibit, which is made up of panels and reader rails that line the walls of the lobby, starts with the Reconstruction Era, when the first school to serve African American students from Esmont was established, even though it was in nearby Keene, and ends with the closure of Yancey Elementary as a school.

Benjamin Franklin Yancey, the building’s namesake, worked to establish a high school for Black students. He taught at Esmont Colored School and also worked in hotels away from his family during the summer.