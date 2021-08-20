Write-in candidate seeks spot on Albemarle School Board

Specifically, he said children must be provided with a solid foundation of the classical education.

“And that is reading, math, science and, today, technology,” he said.

In his announcement and in public comment remarks at board meetings, Zackrission has taken issue with the board’s virtual meetings, the recently adopted policy regarding the treatment of transgender students, new public comment limits, equity policies and the ongoing effort to review schools named after people.

“You're passing a number of very controversial policies, and there's a lot of county citizens and parents that are quite upset,” he told the board during its Aug. 12 meeting. “I don't know if you sense that or not. You have to almost be pretty naive if you don't know that there's a lot of angst out here among the citizens and in the parents.”

Zackrisson acknowledged the difficulty of a write-in campaign during his announcement, saying it is not ideal.

“However, I know the voters of the Samuel Miller District have a rich and deep tradition of selecting their own representatives with write-in votes," he said.