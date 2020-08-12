With GoPros and toolkits, CATEC prepares to go online

All classes at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center will continue online this school year, following the county school system’s stages of reopening.

“We're going to do all that we can to make it really rich and engaging, but we are not going to lose this school year with our kids either,” CATEC director Stephanie Carter said Tuesday evening during a quarterly board meeting.

Students will be provided tools to learn the skills at home such as mannequin heads for cosmetology students, miniature car engines for students in automotive service technology and food for culinary arts students. The teachers will record their lessons using a GoPro so students can see up close what to do with their hands.

“What we're really looking at is that we're so hands-on and wanted to give our students a first person perspective on skills,” Carter said. “For instance when [instructor Matt Richardson] is doing presentations on how to repair an engine, when he looks at the engine, you can actually see what's there.”