With eye on equity, Albemarle division moves forward on grading policy changes

The teachers group also participated in summer professional development to prepare them for the experimentation.

Farrell said the spring closure, when the division suspended grading, helped to propel the effort.

“Teachers had the opportunity in the spring to try some different things when it came to motivating kids and engaging kids,” she said, adding that the focus shifted to what makes students want to do work without the motivation of grades.

“So that changes your practice,” she said. “You have to find something that's interesting for kids and that kids really want to do. They want to do it for themselves, but also for you as the teacher, right.”

Thomas said that last year showed that changing grading practices will be a big challenge.

“But for many others, this is a welcome opportunity that they've wanted to see come for years,” he said.

Thomas said changing grading ties into the division’s anti-racism policy, which calls on staff to ensure that each student can be successful.