Winners of Alex-Zan's My Help List contest announced

Four area students have been chosen as winners in the seventh annual My Help List contest. The contest is a thinking, writing and reading activity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Charlottesville and surrounding counties.

In the contest, students shared their thoughts on the importance of helping others and five things they have done or can do to help someone.

This year’s winners are Andrew Scott, a first-grader at Greenbriar Elementary School; Selah Powe, a fourth-grader at Baker-Butler Elementary School; Kelsey Bryan, a seventh-grader at Charlottesville Catholic School; and Bernice Edwards, a 10th-grader at Charlottesville High School.

Each winner will be awarded a $100 cash prize at a gathering Thursday at the Sprint Pavilion. The event is not open to the general public.

The My Help List contest was started and is led by Charles Alexander, an author and educator known in his work with children as Mr. Alex-Zan.

This year's contest was sponsored by Dr. Benegal Paige, attorney Bruce Maxa, Johnny Bates, Dave Chapman, Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown, J.F. Bell Funeral Services, Pace Real Estate Associates LLC, Lynn Fox, Pat and Al and NBC29 WVIR.

— Staff reports