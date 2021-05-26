Western Albemarle principal takes Charlottesville safety supervisor job

After one year leading Western Albemarle High School, Jason Lee will assume a revamped role in the Charlottesville school division.

The division announced a pair of new hires Wednesday, including Rodney Jordan, a Fairfax County administrator, who will take over as principal of Buford Middle School.

As the supervisor of facilities, safety and operations, Lee will help to implement the division’s new safety and security model that relies on a cadre of unarmed adults who will work with students and address conflicts, among other responsibilities, to ensure the schools are safe and secure.

“I am excited to implement this new model for safety in Charlottesville City Schools,” Lee said in a news release. “I am a believer in procedure, training, and relationships, and all three will be key to the model’s success. The more we can create a culture of mutual support and proactive problem-solving, the more positive the school experience will be for students, teachers, staff, and families.”

Before coming to Western Albemarle, Lee was an assistant principal at Albemarle High School. He’s also worked at Ivy Creek, which is part of the Piedmont Regional Education Program, and at Fluvanna County High School.