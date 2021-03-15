Watch Now: Upper grades in Albemarle return to school after a year's absence

Students could stay all-online with the move to Stage Four, and Chatterson has several who have done so.

This school year, Chatterson has sent clay, tools and other art supplies home to students so they could make their own creations as they followed along with her over Zoom. Once they were done, they could drop off items at the school so Chatterson could fire them in the kiln.

On Monday, she showed off some of their creations, including an intricate coffee mug that one student built. Some checked out pottery wheels to throw their works at home.

The class went better than she expected.

“They were into it partially because everyone was so Zoomed out and tired of computer work, so this was a totally different kind of thing that they can do,” she said. “... So I think that’s one reason they got into it but then also I think clay is just a fun material to work with.”

Chatterson’s ceramics classroom looked different from a more traditional school year. Normally, there would be big tables and four or five kids would sit at each table, she said. But now, there’s a mix of desks and tables, as well as pottery wheels, spaced six feet apart.