WATCH NOW: Siblings snag top prizes at regional science fair

“Your body's last line of defense against the fall is widening your base of support to keep you from falling,” she said.

To turn a used Ked into a shoe prototype, Anna installed pressure sensors in the heel and toe and cut out part of the sole to make space for the motors.

“The stuff in there, it's not meant to be cut, and I don’t have any super specialized tools, so I was just sort of hacking at it — precisely hacking at it,” she said.

To train the sensors and algorithms, she leaned forward and backward for about 30 minutes, she said. That data was fed to the neural network.

“What it does is it takes 10 data points over 50 milliseconds, and then from that, if it ever gives a return point of this of, uh oh, there’s about to be a fall, then that triggers the shoe to move.”

Anna also had to test the shoe to make sure the system wouldn’t trigger while a person was standing up or walking. The system didn’t detect a false positive, but her shoe isn’t ready for everyday use — it’s too fragile, she said.

“Currently testing it, I have big circuit boards strapped to my legs,” she said.

When testing it, she wore pads to protect herself, but nothing bad happened.