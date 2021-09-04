WATCH NOW: Rally held in support of Nelson student injured by law enforcement

Delaney Armenti and Heaven Turner, both students at Sweet Briar College, made the trip to attend the rally because they were disturbed when they saw online what had happened to Harper.

“I think for me personally, being a person of color and going to predominantly white schools, I feel this oppression … so when we get opportunities to advocate and stand up, and any moment we can get, we should rise above and show that the Black community is here to support others,” Armenti said.

“It's wrong. That's really it. You know, he's a 15-year-old boy and he had his teeth [chipped]. It’s wrong,” Turner said.

Amber Harper, Ti’lor’s mother, said she was encouraged to see so many young people in attendance.