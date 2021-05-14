WATCH NOW: PVCC graduates encouraged to be active in their community

Gov. Ralph Northam exhorted graduates of Piedmont Virginia Community College to look beyond a good job and to use the skills they've learned to make a difference in their community and the world during the school’s virtual graduation ceremony Friday.

In a pre-recorded segment, Northam told graduates that COVID-19 and the difficulties it presented made them stronger than they may know.

“The past year has been difficult for everyone and it would be easy to dwell on what we missed out on during this pandemic,” Northam said. “[But] you have become more resilient. You have persevered through a time of incredible uncertainty. The world you are entering will be very different than the one you planned for or expected, but you are better equipped to handle it than you think.”

Northam said graduates were forced during the pandemic to learn to deal with the unexpected. He encouraged them to be the change they want to see in the world.