WATCH NOW: Meriwether Lewis Elementary students shine in annual Trashion Show

Leo and classmate Andy Gruber said they wished their parents could have been there, but said they planned to watch the video later.

Andy said he would want to wear real clothes if he did another runway walk.

“I want to just go in my real clothes and walk the runway, but this was fun, too,” he said. “Maybe dress up super fancy and make my own real outfit.”

Andy’s outfit was inspired by a classmate. He was a miner-turned-monster. He even made torches to go with the look, which he shared with Leo.

All of Robinson’s students are learning in person. Last year, after schools closed, she had students create four outfits at home to keep the Trashion tradition alive.

Robinson said her favorite parts of the project are the beginning, when she explains it to students, and the end, when she sees the results of their efforts.

“They look at you and think you've gone a little crazy and wonder if I'm really planning to do this,” she said. “Then seeing how they develop the ideas and again how they work together and how they decide to use the materials. … At the end, seeing what they've come up with and how vastly different their outfits and ideas are from each other, and it shows these unique personalities and characteristics of each of these kids but also who they are as a group. So I think it's just amazing, start to finish.”

