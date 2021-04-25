WATCH NOW: Long-sought capital projects funded in proposed Albemarle budget

“We would then get requests in, and in the old days, a staff team would begin to evaluate a lot of the projects, looking at health and public safety risks or state-mandated requirements,” said Andy Bowman, Albemarle’s chief of budget. “There’s criteria that was looked at, and then it went to something called the Oversight Committee, and then they would take that information and provide a recommendation to the county executive.”

In 2019, county and division staff overhauled the decision-making process to ensure more collaboration between the Board of Supervisors and School Board and more discussion about what the county can afford.

Due to the pandemic, some of Albemarle’s capital projects planned for the 2021 fiscal year were initially paused, but approximately $34.3 million was appropriated in January for a number of projects — including $1.68 million for a park entrance, access road, parking, a vault toilet and trails as part of the first phase of Biscuit Run Park.

The county does not have a five-year CIP in its proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

“We didn't do a five-year outlook because of all the uncertainty in the pandemic," Bowman said. "It was really focused on everything we paused, let's take a look at what we’re going to unpause in 2021 and 2022.”