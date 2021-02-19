Watch Now: Haas’ $209M funding request boosts wages, aids pandemic recovery effort

Fueled by better-than-expected revenue, Albemarle County schools Superintendent Matt Haas is looking to bring back a number of spending items put on the backburner last spring at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the new spending in Haas’s $209 million funding request will go toward $7.6 million to pay employees eligible for the state retirement system at least $15 an hour and to give teachers a 3% raise and classified staff a 2% raise. Those compensation changes make up 63% of the new spending in the request, which was presented to the county School Board during a virtual meeting Thursday.

Overall, the funding request includes $12 million in new spending, as well as $4.1 million in one-time expenses, the use of which was not detailed in the budget documents. During the budget presentation, Haas said most of that money would go toward helping students recover learning lost during the last year.

The funding request is an 8% increase from the current $193.7 million operating budget, which was cut last year after the pandemic disrupted the budget process.