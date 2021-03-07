Watch Now: Charlottesville families scrambling without enough school buses

“We have some students whose families do not get transportation and will absolutely need a seat on the bus,” Atkins said at the School Board’s Feb. 22 meeting. “So we're asking every family who can transport, please do so that we will have the capacity and the seating space to transport those students who absolutely need to be on the bus.”

Bus spots were prioritized for students in preschool, who have special needs or who need more academic supports. To maximize the capacity of the buses, siblings of priority students also were given spots because they could ride in the seat next to their sibling. Access to the routes or stops is also a consideration for waitlist decisions.

“We're not able to route people who want the bus right now,” said Kim Powell, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “We have to focus on people who need the bus.”

Otherwise, mitigation measures call for one student per seat. That does mean that students won’t be six feet apart on the buses. However, windows will be open and masks will be required to limit the spread of the virus.