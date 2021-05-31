WATCH NOW: Changing of the guard for Charlottesville school system

Atkins was preceded by Superintendent Scottie Griffin, who resigned shortly into her tumultuous tenure. With that, Atkins' initial task was to provide stability for the division. Before Atkins, the division had five superintendents in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Gillaspie said she started by rallying school and division staff around the idea of taking control of the narrative.

“This idea that we know who we are, and what we are and the dedication we have to the kids — that’s the story,” he said. “… It was great. She really pulled it off. We started telling our own story again and felt more in control of our future.”

One key change that Gillaspie and others highlighted about Atkins' early tenure was a shift to a more consistent curriculum and pacing guides across the elementary schools that aligned to state standards. The common pacing guides meant that if a student moved from one elementary school to another during the year that they wouldn’t miss much, if anything, in terms of the lessons taught.

Daphne Keiser, director of educator quality for the Albemarle County school division, was a principal at Burnley-Moran Elementary during Atkins’ first years as superintendent. Keiser said those pacing guides provided more consistency throughout the school system.