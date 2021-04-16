WATCH NOW:CATEC seeks accreditation to grow adult programs

Tomlin said the programs currently offered do fill up, but CATEC is working to spread the word about its adult classes through an amped-up marketing campaign, new course catalog and social media.

“There's people that you run into all the time that know the CATEC building but know nothing about what we are, don't know about the high school side and don't know about the adult side,” she said. “Students that do come here, they spread the word for us. They are the best marketing that we have."

Tomlin said the CATEC team is working to expand its role as a community organization. That means offering more one-and-done classes for community members, such as seasonal culinary arts, do-it-yourself home improvement courses and CPR and first aid.

Last month, Tomlin and center Director Stephanie Carter discussed their plans for the adult programs with the CATEC board. The facility is overseen by members of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school boards, who have expressed support for increasing adult programs.

With accreditation, CATEC could not only add programs but could expand others.