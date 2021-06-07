WATCH NOW: Area schools take to the outdoors, for learning opportunities and student wellbeing

At Charlottesville's Walker Upper Elementary School, students have spent most afternoons outside playing team-building games or working on projects since in-person classes resumed in early March. Electives, physical education classes and intervention sessions take place during the afternoons, as well.

“The greatest thing that's happening this year is that kids are with other kids and loving the time,” Principal Adam Hastings said.

At Mountain View, the second-graders befriended turtles that call the courtyard home, naming them Apple, Grape and Strawberry. They’ve also had the chance to observe robin eggs, which recently hatched.

On a tour of the courtyard, Elsie Baxter, Yahani Munoz and Alexandre Declet said they take breaks and eat lunch in the space, which is accessible via their classrooms. They like being able to run around, which they aren’t allowed to do inside, and hope next school year has just as much outside time.

Schiller said he wanted to instill an appreciation of nature in students. He filled different soil types in plastic water bottles so students could observe the process of erosion.