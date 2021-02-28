Watch Now: Area marching bands adapt practices, performances to unusual circumstances

Students have an assigned spot to stand for the entire performance. At practice, they kept their water bottles and instrument cases next to their spots.

“While it’s far from what we would normally be doing, you can’t help but see the excitement and energy that the kids bring when they are together,” LaPrade said. “They don’t care that it isn’t the same thing.”

LaPrade said that working through the different COVID precautions is like a doing a puzzle and has been a big challenge.

“We’re figuring out how can we do the things we love to do and fit it within the restrictions?” he said.

Their halftime performance will be videotaped to play for those watching games online. At the game, they’ll perform from the track, as they are not allowed on the field, LaPrade said.

The band will make a tunnel for the football team to run out of it and will perform the national anthem in addition to the halftime show.

The state currently caps the number of spectators at two per player, up to a maximum total of 250 people. Because band members and cheerleaders are considered spectators, they count toward the 250 limit. The players and coaches on the field do not.