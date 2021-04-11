Watch Now: Area high school drama programs welcome return to stage

“I know that the summer was hectic in a weird kind of way because I didn't have anything going on where I should have had something going on,” said Eden Radifera, a junior at Monticello. “It was really stressful. To have this as something stable that I went to every single week and that I enjoy doing, that I was doing it for myself and not for college applications, was particularly rewarding, and it just made the whole summer better.”

Radifera said it’s much more rewarding for students to work on their own pieces — “and then see it performed, especially when you're working on it in a time where you can't be physically together. It makes it more rewarding when you actually can do it safely.”

For Michel, the workshops have helped to keep her connected to students.

“Honestly, this is so beneficial for me because I learned so much,” she said. “I'm such a much better person than I would have been if I had never met any of these kids.”

For the fall, students were challenged to tell a story in one minute. The resulting videos were stitched together in a video posted online. This semester, students are writing monologues for “This is What You Need to Know,” which was performed virtually for the Virginia High School League Theatre Festival.