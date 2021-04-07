Watch Now: Albemarle schools to spend $4M on tech, security upgrades

The School Board supported using $4 million from its year-end balance to pay for the capital projects and will vote on the plan at its April 22 meeting.

“Both of these projects are projects that we identified as being important in previous years that we have not been able to fund,” board member Kate Acuff said last week. “I think directing some of the revenue that we do have to catch us up on the capital projects, I would be in favor of both projects.”

About $2.5 million of the balance would go toward the first phase of replacing display technology in the division’s classrooms. About half out of the division’s 1,128 classrooms do not have a display board available and 35% have technology that’s more than 10 years old, according to division data.

“The message we hear consistently from teachers and principals is the need for modern display technology,” said Christine Diggs, the division’s chief technology officer, at a recent School Board meeting.

Diggs said the disparity in technology is an equity issue.

“There’s a need within every school,” she said. “... In schools that have had some remodeling done or an addition put in have the new boards, and then the other classrooms don't.”