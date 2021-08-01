WATCH NOW: Albemarle school division races to train new bus drivers

The division’s newer buses come equipped with air conditioning, backup cameras and side cameras for when they are turning or changing lanes, largely eliminating blind spots.

Green said she started driving a school bus in 1995 because she wanted to be on her son’s school schedule. Otherwise, she’d have to keep finding child care options when schools were out but she had to work.

Michael Giovanoli, who is finishing up his training and will be ready for the first day of school, said he wanted to drive a school bus because he likes getting up early and enjoys working with children.

“I have a tractor-trailer background, so driving vehicles isn’t new,” he said.

Still, he’s looking forward to getting the first day behind him.

“I was also fortunate that I drove the route … 15 times, so I now recognize my children and they recognize me,” he said, adding that the driver who had that route previously retired.

Gonzalez said the training was difficult, especially when it came to learning all of the parts of the bus, from under the hood to under the actual vehicle, but Green and other trainers made her feel comfortable.

“When I came into this, I was nine months pregnant,” she said. “I was out here in the sun under the bus, the whole eight yards and I had no confidence at all. … A lot of people said you aren’t going to be able to do this. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

