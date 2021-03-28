WATCH NOW: Albemarle School Board student reps get eye-opening introduction to board decisions in hectic year for division

As a student representative, Pilkey said he learned the work that goes into presentations and budget proposals.

“I mean, I was aware that it took a lot but I didn't realize just how extensive and hard they worked,” he said.

High school students had the chance to start in-person classes earlier this month, and Pilkey is going into the building Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He had previously come to terms with the fact that he might not have a chance to go back during his senior year.

“I basically talked to myself, saying, ‘senior year is kind of basically over. You won't get much of a send off if it'll be online,’" he said. “So I came to terms with that, so it was nice being back in the building for the last year.”

So far, he says he has enjoyed being back and feels like the instruction is better and he can get to know his teachers better. In board meetings, he’s often talked about his teachers and his appreciation for their hard work.