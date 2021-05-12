WAHS junior studies best practices for virtual learning success

Western Albemarle High School students who turned their computer camera on during virtual classes performed better academically, a junior at the school found.

Jenna Stutzman asked classmates to weigh in on how they engaged in virtual classes during the first semester and to share what grades they received. Nearly 90 students responded. She recently presented her findings from the anonymous survey at the regional and state science fairs.

Stutzman said students with higher grades used their camera more in class while a majority of students who received either a C or D said they never used their camera. Having the camera on likely helped students to stay engaged in class and more focused on the material as they are being seen by the teachers and their peers, she said.

“One of the big things is just trying to engage with both your peers and your teacher as much as possible because, of course, that’s one of the biggest aspects missing due to virtual school,” Stutzman said of key takeaways from her project. “... Looking at the variables and looking at the statistical significance, engagement is really the biggest indicator whether or not you’re going to do well, whether or not your grade is going to be impacted.”