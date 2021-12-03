Wade, Puryear wrap up 15-year tenure on Charlottesville School Board

“We should be able to do this,” he said.

Llezelle Dugger, a former board member and current clerk of the Charlottesville Circuit Court, said Wade and Puryear took her under their wings when she joined the board in 2008.

“They taught me what this whole system is about,” she said. “They taught me what it meant to care about all the kids, not just mine. Because if we care about all the kids, my kids are going just fine.”

Similarly, current board member Lashundra Bryson Morsberger said Puryear was of great help when she started on the board in 2020.

“We will move forward and will continue to do the work, but you will be missed,” she said. “I appreciate you because you were doing the work before it was popular and you were doing the work because you wanted children who looked like me and you to know that there was someone who represented them on the School Board.”

Other board members praised their outgoing colleagues in the meeting for providing institutional knowledge over the years and helping them learn the ropes of the school system.