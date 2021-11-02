Wade, Pinkston lead City Council race; two newcomers to join School Board

Democrats Brian Pinkston and Juandiego Wade were leading in the Charlottesville City Council election by press time Tuesday night, with 11 of 12 precincts reporting. The remaining ballots yet to be counted are provisional ballots and absentee ballots that have not yet been received. A landslide victory is likely for the two Democrats.

Wade, a member of the Charlottesville School Board, received 11,582 total votes by press time. Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia, received 10,041 votes.

Yas Washington, an independent candidate and entrepreneur, was trailing Pinkston and Wade, with 3,407 votes.

Voters could select as many as two candidates on the ballot for the two at-large seats up for grabs this year. Absentee ballots will be accepted until 12 p.m. Nov. 5. Final results will be certified Nov. 15.

For Charlottesville School Board, two newcomers — Dom Morse and Emily Dooley — were among the top three vote-getters with all of the precincts reporting by press time, except absentee ballots received after Election Day. Incumbent Lisa Larson-Torres received 23.7% of the votes cast — 7,329 — which was the most of any of the final candidates.

Larson-Torres will serve a second term on the board along with Morse and Dooley.