Wade, Pinkson lead City Council race; two newcomers to join School Board

Longtime board member Leah Puryear, who was seeking her fifth term, received 18.34% of the votes, missing the top three by less than 1,000 votes. Christa Bennett placed last in the voting with 14.5% of the vote.

Acting city registrar Taylor Yowell said most city precincts experienced high turnout. By 4 p.m., 8,148 people had voted in-person, which is about 26% of the city’s registered voters. That doesn’t include the 4,543 of voters who cast ballots early in-person or the ballots mailed in.

“There's been a steady line at a lot of the precincts,” Yowell said.

In 2017, when the governor’s office was last on the ballot, 16,548 people voted in the city, about 52% of registered voters. In 2019, 13,125 voters, or 43% of those registered, cast a ballot.

The city didn’t face any major Election Day challenges, unlike Albemarle County, which ran out of ballots at some precincts less than two hours before the polls closed.

“There’s always a few hiccups with an election as big as this, but nothing too major,” Yowell said.