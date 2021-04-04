VMDO Architects selected to design city schools reconfiguration project

Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said she is thrilled that the project is moving forward.

“This part of the process has been really, really long and drawn out for a variety of reasons really out of our hands,” she said. “… So we're all really excited to hear that that piece is rolling.”

VMDO’s proposal includes many public presentations to hear feedback on proposed designs. That public outreach could start in early May.

The conceptual design phase will include updates to the School Board and project group meetings as they work through the space requirements of the plan, capacity constraints and other design considerations, according to the proposal.

The city and the architects already have begun assessing the school buildings.

“Our firm is a Charlottesville business and is mostly comprised of Charlottesville residents with a lot of people that have kids who have gone through the school system, are in the system or will be, so it's very near and dear to us,” said Wyck Knox, a VMDO architect. “We are specialists in the design of K-12 facilities, so to be able to contribute to our own community and bring our expertise to bear here for our community, our neighbors and our children is pretty special.”