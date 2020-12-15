Virtual classes still subject to snow days

“In the event of unsafe road conditions, these teachers and students would be unable to reach schools to participate, creating inequities in the ability of students to access the curriculum,” Giaramita said.

Additionally, if the road conditions are too dangerous, school buses wouldn’t be able to deliver meals.

Meteorologists with the weather service said in the warning to expect “heavy mixed precipitation.” Two to four inches of snow and sleet could accumulate along with about a quarter-inch of ice.

Expect snow from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the snowflakes morph into sheets of sleet and freezing rain in the early afternoon.

Power outages and tree damage are likely because of the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible, according to the warning. Hazardous conditions could affect morning and evening commutes.

Charlottesville City Schools has said it was planning to have snow days this school year when necessary, despite the fact that most students are learning online. Some in the special education program have started to come into the buildings for assistance.