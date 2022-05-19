VDOE calls out 'troubling trends' in new report

Virginia students and their schools are being held to low expectations and have fallen behind nationally, state officials said Thursday.

In a new report, state Superintendent Jillian Balow details a series of what she calls “troubling trends” in student performance in reading and math that began before the pandemic and were exacerbated by it. The report, which was required by the governor's executive order, will serve as the foundation for conversations about Virginia schools during Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

“We believe that this data makes an irrefutable case that the state has not been serving every child in every community in the Commonwealth as well as it needs to and it should be doing,” Education Secretary Aimee Rogstad Guidera said in a press briefing before the report’s public release.

Guidera, Balow and Youngkin released the report during a public event Thursday morning in Richmond.

The report delved into the widening gaps in student achievement for Black and Hispanic students as well as those from low-income households, as determined by state and national assessments.

State officials want to see changes to how schools are held accountable and the assessments used to measure student learning. Recommendations for a new state assessment system will be brought to General Assembly in fall 2023 following the work of a bipartisan group of stakeholders and assessment experts.

“Accreditation ratings will accurately and clearly reflect the quality of our individual schools,” officials wrote in the report. “Schools that fail to achieve accreditation cannot operate in the same manner year after year.”

Guidera said in the press briefing that the administration’s goal “is clear, unwavering and urgent.”

“We must ensure every student in the Commonwealth has the skills and knowledge to be successful, in our economy, our democracy and our communities,” she said. “But what has not been clear is a shared understanding of the current state of education in Virginia.”

In the report, officials leaned heavily on Virginia’s results in the National Assessment of Educational Progress to show how they see the Commonwealth’s schools falling behind.

In 2019, 75% of fourth-graders passed the state reading assessment along with 76% of eighth-graders. However, on the NAEP, 38% of fourth-graders and 33% of eighth-graders were proficient. Those are the only grades that take the national assessment.

In math, 82% of fourth-graders and 77% of eighth-graders were proficient on the state math assessment. On the NAEP, 48% of fourth-graders and 38% of eighth-graders passed.

The gaps are wider in both subjects for Black and Hispanic students. NAEP data is not provided a division-level.

The gap between how students perform on state assessments and the national exam has been referred to as the “honesty gap” by the Collaborative for Student Success, which has cataloged the differences in proficiency rates by state. As other states have made progress on closing their honesty gaps, Virginia has increased in reading and math, according to the organization.

In the press briefing, Balow and Guidera criticized previous leadership at the Virginia Department of Education as well as a 2017 decision by the state board of education to adopt a new set of accreditation standards, which make up the state accountability system for schools. As part of those changes, schools received credit for a student’s growth, even if that student didn’t pass the state assessment.

“Looking at growth measures is incredibly important, but we should not look at them as exactly being the same as proficiency,” Balow said.

Guidera said there has been a general culture in the state of lowering expectations.

“What happened before today is we took our eye off the ball,” she said. “The state of Virginia forgot to focus. We started thinking about growth and making sure that we are giving credit where progress was being done.”

Guidera added that she felt discussions about equity have been a distraction from making sure that every student in Virginia is prepared “for the rigors of our economy and our democracy.”

Officials noted that the report does not address every issue or topic in the state. For example, achievement and opportunity gaps for students with disabilities were not mentioned in the report.

“In part because there just wasn't time and in part because this is the beginning of the conversation,” Balow said. “It certainly isn't the end of the conversation.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.