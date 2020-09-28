VDH recommends schools use CDC metrics in reopening decisions

Albemarle County, which had 123.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, is in the higher risk category for that indicator, while the percent positivity of 4.2% is considered lower risk.

When asked how school officials should weigh the different risk levels across the indicators, Peake said they should work with local health departments to understand the data and if something could be skewing the results.

“It’s important for school officials to work hand in hand with the health department and interpret [the data] in the best way they can,” she said.

Monday’s announcement included the launch of the Pandemics Metrics dashboard created to help better describe the current disease burden and trends for the state’s health regions, not for the health districts or localities. That dashboard also includes a section on the CDC indicators, which were released earlier this month.

The dashboards will be updated seven days a week.

VDH officials said Monday that the dashboard and other documents are meant to guide, not dictate, decisions by local leaders.