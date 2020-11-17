UVa's President Ryan mentioned as a 'maybe' for Biden cabinet

There are at least a dozen names on the short list of possible nominees. Where Ryan’s name falls is the point where pundits question if those with strong union ties can make it through the approval process in the U.S. Senate, currently controlled by Republicans.

Larry J. Sabato, political professor and founder of the UVa Center for Politics and head of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said the time between presidents is the most wonderful time for making lists, checking them twice and finding out they’re wrong.

“We used to joke that ‘The Great Mentioner’ created every list of cabinet nominees, but in all these years, I’ve never found him or her,” Sabato joked when asked who created the lists of best-guessed executives. “But it’s not a bad thing to be mentioned. It’s a compliment, in fact.”

Sabato said choosing an education secretary, or any post in the presidential cabinet, is a different exercise for Biden than it was for Trump.

“Every president is different. Trump and Biden are opposites in almost every way. Trump had never been in government so he had to depend on others to advocate for potential cabinet nominees, outside of people such as Steve Mnuchin,” Sabato said.