UVa to offer testing to asymptomatic employees

“We obviously don't have enough tests to test everybody in the Charlottesville/Albemarle community whenever they wanted,” he said. “Even if we did something like that, we would just add to the national shortage of supply, so we're trying to be good stewards. And in part, we are actually going to be ramping up the number of people that are being tested in UVa Medical labs because as the students come in, we expect that there is going to be an uptick in the requirement to test asymptomatic people, either by contact tracing or a general surveillance strategy.”