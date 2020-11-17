UVa students chastised for ignoring anti-COVID measures

Groves said UVa officials expect those students who are not permanent local residents to return to their homes and not come back to Charlottesville until just prior to the February start of spring semester. He said they should stay at home once they get there.

“Back-and-forth travel puts yourself and many others at risk, especially at a time when cases are increasing and resources are being strained in many parts of the country,” he wrote.

UVa students will be required to test for COVID-19 prior to returning in February, Grove said. Students may receive pre-departure COVID-19 tests for the Thanksgiving break and those living off-grounds were given appointments last week. Those who did not receive the emails should email prevalence-test@virginia.edu and make other arrangements for a test.

Increases in COVID-19 cases are leading to spikes in nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and other institutions where residents live in close quarters, according to a report by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living.

Figures released show cases shot up from 6,622 across the country in mid-October to 10,279 on Nov. 1. Deaths rose in that same period from 1,000 a week in nursing homes and facilities across the nation to more than 1,400.