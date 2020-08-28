UVa sticking to plan to resume in-person classes on Sept. 8

The University of Virginia is sticking with plans to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8, the school announced in a message Friday afternoon. The decision comes after the university earlier this month delayed the start of in-person classes by two weeks amid a late summer surge in COVID-19 cases.
Pressure mounted during the two-week delay for the university to abandon the plan, as COVID-19 cases rose at colleges opening up around the state. The school's Board of Visitors met in executive session Thursday to discuss a variety of coronavirus-related topics, including the health and safety of faculty, staff and students, as well as legal issues and testing protocols.
Officials in the release said part of the rationale to forge ahead was related to students living off-Grounds. Officials hope that by holding classes in-person, the school can better monitor students who would be returning to the area anyway.
"By welcoming our students into classrooms and on Grounds – with adequate testing, rules about gatherings and mask-wearing, and enforcement – we will be in a better position to monitor what’s happening and to contain any outbreaks," the release said. "In short, given that most of our students are going to be here, we believe it will be better for everyone, including our Charlottesville neighbors, if our students feel connected to our community rather than apart from it."
School officials are confident that the university is well-equipped to test and isolate students as necessary.
"Conditions locally and in Virginia have improved in terms of the prevalence of the virus, and concerns about the supply chain for testing materials have been addressed," Friday's announcement read.
UVa on Wednesday released an online coronavirus dashboard that features a COVID-19 tracker. The tracker shows 67 total cases at the university, between faculty, students, staff and contract employees. Of those cases, 40 are among students who were tested by UVa's Student Health and Wellness or a UVa clinic, according to the chart.
Officials said the university has put in place testing plans, quarantine spaces and behavioral expectations to combat a possible case spike similar to those at other colleges and universities. The released stressed that many new cases at schools appear to have been connected to activities happening off campus.
"We’ve learned from what has happened at other schools. Over the last few weeks, we’ve developed more ambitious testing plans, created additional spaces for isolation and quarantine, and focused on communicating behavioral expectations," the message said. "We’ve also learned that most outbreaks have been tied to off-campus gatherings, not to on-campus housing and not to classrooms. Indeed, our public health experts believe that classrooms are very low-risk environments."
This story will be updated
