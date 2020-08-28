UVa sticking to plan to resume in-person classes on Sept. 8

The University of Virginia is sticking with plans to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8, the school announced in a message Friday afternoon. The decision comes after the university earlier this month delayed the start of in-person classes by two weeks amid a late summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pressure mounted during the two-week delay for the university to abandon the plan, as COVID-19 cases rose at colleges opening up around the state. The school's Board of Visitors met in executive session Thursday to discuss a variety of coronavirus-related topics, including the health and safety of faculty, staff and students, as well as legal issues and testing protocols.

Officials in the release said part of the rationale to forge ahead was related to students living off-Grounds. Officials hope that by holding classes in-person, the school can better monitor students who would be returning to the area anyway.