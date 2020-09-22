UVa Pres. Ryan announces new COVID-19 restrictions at university

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan on Tuesday announced three new COVID-19 restrictions that will begin Wednesday, which inlcude limiting travel and reducing gatherings to no more than five people.

In a video, Ryan addressed students and reassured them that the new restrictions are mostly preemptive. Students have, for the most part, been doing the right thing, Ryan said, though the university has received some reports of large gatherings.

“As we’ve said from the very beginning, staying one step ahead of this virus will not be easy,” he said. “It will require everyone doing their part – not just some of the time or even most of the time, but all the time.”

Among the new restrictions is a reduction in the number of students allowed to gather, which has been reduced from 15 to five. If the new gathering number is not respected, Ryan said, additional measures may be taken, including imposition of a curfew.

All students will continue to be required to wear masks at all times, apart from when they are at home, eating or exercising outdoors, Ryan said.

Lastly, the UVa is ramping up its travel and visitor policy, requesting that students not leave Charlottesville for the next two weeks and do not invite outsiders to grounds.