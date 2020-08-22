UVa outlines consequences for students who don't comply with COVID-19 requirements

Student organizations from club sports to Greek Life that violate the requirements could also face sanctions including immediate termination of a group’s organizational agreement relationship with UVa.

“We won't be issuing a series of warnings or multiple strikes before we act,” he said. “We need full compliance right out of the box right now.”

He added that he has faith in students and their ability to be a responsible community.

Officials previously pushed the start of in-person classes back to two weeks. If they decide to change plans again, that announcement will be made no later than Aug. 28.

“You know the challenges we face here and elsewhere in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, the sacrifices required of each of us can seem daunting or even unfair at times, but the stakes are too high not to step up and do the right thing,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Jim Ryan released his own video message about the new school year and acknowledged the skepticism that students will follow the new pandemic-related requirements.

“Some believe you can’t; others believe you won’t,” he said. “I confess to have more faith in you than that. I believe you can and will, because I trust you understand that these measures are not just for your own protection, but for the protection of others.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.