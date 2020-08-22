UVa outlines consequences for students who don't comply with COVID-19 requirements

The actions of students will determine if the fall semester at the University of Virginia is to remain in-person, a university official said Saturday in a video message.
“In a pandemic, one person's bad decision has a direct impact on the health and safety of others; that's why this is so important,” said Allen Groves, dean of students UVa. “The university has made very clear what must occur for us to offer an on-Grounds experience this fall. These things are non-negotiable and essential to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
Groves listed those things as: no gatherings with more than 15 people, wearing a mask inside or outside and maintaining six feet of distance. All of those requirements apply on or off Grounds.
Groves’ message follows decisions at several universities across the county and in the Atlantic Coast Conference to switch classes online after outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus and comes days before a university-set deadline to announce whether it is changing plans for the fall. Groves told students those who fail to comply with the new requirements will face immediate sanctions, including suspension.
“We've already begun to receive reports of some significant non-compliance,” he said.
Virginia Tech said Thursday that it suspended seven students after off-campus gatherings. Other universities have taken similar actions.
“I need you to understand that we will do the same, a suspension for violating these required public health norms will be immediate and for the full semester at a minimum, with no opportunity to continue your courses in person or online,” he said.
Officials have previously said that students will face sanctions for non-compliance, but Saturday’s message was a more straightforward warning.
Online classes for undergraduates start next week, and they are expected to move into university housing starting Sept. 3. Graduate and professional students have moved back to the area. Undergraduates who live off-Grounds have been asked to delay their return until next month. About two-thirds of students don’t live on Grounds.
The university has not said how many students are expected to return for in-person classes this semester.
Groves sent a similar message to students about their responsibility in ensuring an on-Grounds fall semester after large gatherings during Midsummers alarmed community members and elected officials.
Student organizations from club sports to Greek Life that violate the requirements could also face sanctions including immediate termination of a group’s organizational agreement relationship with UVa.
“We won't be issuing a series of warnings or multiple strikes before we act,” he said. “We need full compliance right out of the box right now.”
He added that he has faith in students and their ability to be a responsible community.
Officials previously pushed the start of in-person classes back to two weeks. If they decide to change plans again, that announcement will be made no later than Aug. 28.
“You know the challenges we face here and elsewhere in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, the sacrifices required of each of us can seem daunting or even unfair at times, but the stakes are too high not to step up and do the right thing,” he said.
Earlier this month, President Jim Ryan released his own video message about the new school year and acknowledged the skepticism that students will follow the new pandemic-related requirements.
“Some believe you can’t; others believe you won’t,” he said. “I confess to have more faith in you than that. I believe you can and will, because I trust you understand that these measures are not just for your own protection, but for the protection of others.”
