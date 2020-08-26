 Skip to main content
UVa launches COVID-19 dashboard
The University of Virginia has launched a new COVID-19 tracker dashboard ahead of Friday's deadline for officials to decide if the semester will go all-virtual.

The dashboard includes the number of total cases at UVa including faculty, staff, students and contract employees, as well as total student cases. 

UVA COVID Tracker

The dashboard says there have been 37 total cases in faculty, staff, students and contract employees and 13 cases in UVa students reported since Aug. 17.

The dashboard also says that 5% of the student quarantine and isolation rooms are occupied. The figure includes any international students who are required by federal law to quarantine for 14 days upon their entry into the United States.

UVA COVID Tracker Hospital stats

The dashboard also includes hospital statistics from UVa Health, which reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization on Tuesday.

On average, UVa Health's Hospital Testing Lab has taken an average of 16 hours to complete lab tests from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, according to the dashboard.

Local officials have been sounding the alarm about students returning to the area, saying it could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, several schools across the country have quickly opted to go all-virtual as virus cases have skyrocketed among students returning.

Online classes for undergraduates started Tuesday. Undergrads are expected to move into university housing starting Sept. 3, with classes switching to in-person on Sept. 8.

Undergraduates who live off-Grounds, about two-thirds of students, have been asked to delay their return until next month.

Graduate and professional students already have moved back to the area to attend in-person classes.

