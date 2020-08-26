UVa launches COVID-19 dashboard

The University of Virginia has launched a new COVID-19 tracker dashboard ahead of Friday's deadline for officials to decide if the semester will go all-virtual.

The dashboard includes the number of total cases at UVa including faculty, staff, students and contract employees, as well as total student cases.

The dashboard says there have been 37 total cases in faculty, staff, students and contract employees and 13 cases in UVa students reported since Aug. 17.

The dashboard also says that 5% of the student quarantine and isolation rooms are occupied. The figure includes any international students who are required by federal law to quarantine for 14 days upon their entry into the United States.

The dashboard also includes hospital statistics from UVa Health, which reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization on Tuesday.

On average, UVa Health's Hospital Testing Lab has taken an average of 16 hours to complete lab tests from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, according to the dashboard.