The University of Virginia is partnering with nutritionist, eating coach and television personality Dr. Rovenia Brock, better known as “Dr. Ro,” to serve as a “mouthpiece” for its health system on obesity, nutrition and healthy living.

“I’m known for meeting people where they are,” Brock told The Daily Progress. “Nutrition is a science, but I am known for breaking those into digestible chunks that people can not only access, but they can use to improve their lives.”

Brock is also known for her work with former TV personality and one-time Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz. And while Oz’s bid for a Pennsylvania Senate seat and his promises of “miracle” diet pills have landed him in the national spotlight over the years, it’s not a spotlight that Brock or UVa seem eager to share.

The UVa Health Office of Diversity and Communications notified The Daily Progress of the partnership July 5. Jackie Martin, director of community partnerships and health equity, told The Daily Progress in a July 19 phone call she had “no comment” on the partnership and said the details had not been decided yet.

When pressed on the specifics of the partnership, including the July 5 announcement, Martin abruptly hung up the phone.

In a July 5 interview with The Daily Progress, Brock said she recently returned “permanently” to Charlottesville after spending weekends and summers in the area since she was young.

Throughout her career, Brock has authored three books on diets, eating and weight loss, her most recent “Lose Your Final 15” is designed to help readers “lose 15 pounds in 15 days.”

Brock served on the medical advisory board for “The Dr. Oz Show” for seven years during the program’s 13-season run. The show became the topic of controversy in 2014 after Oz, himself a heart surgeon, was called to testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Oz had been promoting “miracle” weight-loss products on his show such as green coffee bean extract and diet pills and was accused of practicing charlatanism.

“I have nothing to do with Dr. Oz,” Brock told The Daily Progress. “I have never been called into question in my work in the seven years that I served on that show, or any other show.”

According to Brock, although Oz’s first responsibility is as a medical professional, as the host of a TV show he was also responsible for “bringing eyeballs to the screen.” That’s a “very delicate balance,” Brock said.

“The show, quite frankly, is run by producers,” Brock said. “I’m not getting him off the hook, he doesn’t get a pass for this, but you should know that these ideas often come from producers and not necessarily the talent.”

Brock made appearances on the show in her capacity as a nutrition coach from 2012 to her last appearance in 2022 in segments about weight loss, nutrition and aging.

“I would come up with my own ideas and [producers] would pass on them to say, ‘OK, we’re doing this,’” Brock said. “As a responsible nutrition professional, I’m not going to put anything out there that I don’t stand behind.”

In the coming months, Brock plans to help spread information “on behalf” of UVa Health in topics related to nutrition, food, diet and health, she said. Brock is looking to address obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, which are far more prevalent for people of color in the South.

“The Black and Brown community is one that is at a loss for ways to lift themselves up out of dire statistics that we’ve been grappling with for too long,” Brock said. “If you put two Black women in a room together, one of them will be clinically obese.”

Obesity, which Black people suffer at a disproportionate rate, is the precursor to “lifestyle diseases” including hypertension and diabetes, which can lead to strokes and heart attacks, as well as damage to internal organs. And although it has a number of causes, one of those is cultural, Brock said.

“That culture dictates that we eat certain foods and we prepare them in certain ways,” Brock said. “You don’t have to give up your culture. You don’t have to give up the foods that make you feel warm and tingly inside, but we do need to prepare them differently, and we also need to talk about portion control.”

Brock’s personal favorite indulgence is Häagen-Dazs’ creamy mango ice cream or a few squares of chocolate. She said she also enjoys fried chicken, potato salad and greens as much as anyone else.

“I’m not above eating fried chicken — Gordonsville is the fried chicken capital of the world,” Brock said. “But I control portions and I eat rotisserie or roasted chicken a great deal more than I do fried chicken.”

Brock’s message is also one of self-love, which is where any weight loss journey needs to start, she said. But people also need to combat obesity and can’t ignore an unhealthy weight, she added.

“You’ve got to love even your jiggly parts,” Brock said. “But at the same time, let’s be real about this love. Let’s not just say, ‘Oh, I’m happy with the way that I am on the outside.’ In most cases, I really just don’t believe that.”

Brock is no stranger to Charlottesville. In the ‘50s and ‘60s, she spent her weekends and summers in Barboursville, where her mother owned a taxi company and “juke joint” — a sort of informal dancing, drinking and dining hall once a large part of the Black social scene in the South. Now, Brock is back in Charlottesville full-time, and she’s serving up a message with a whole lot more nutritional value.

“I’m the kid who grew up in a juke joint where my mother served pigs’ feet, potato salad, collard greens and fried chicken sandwiches on white bread across the counter,” Brock said. “And I end up coming back with a message of health and hope.”

Brock tore down her mother’s “juke joint” to build a second home in Barboursville in the ‘90s and moved in a few months ago. It was an agreement Brock made with her husband last year after he was diagnosed with cancer, she said. He died just a few weeks later, but Brock followed through on their plans.

“This happens to be the place where I feel the most comfortable and the most comforted of any place I’ve ever been in the world,” she said. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and doing the work with the university to serve this community.”