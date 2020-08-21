 Skip to main content
UVa creates site for community to report COVID-19 non-compliance
breaking top story

UVa Students

A new portal from the University of Virginia will allow community members to report concerns about compliance with COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and not gathering in large groups.

UVa said in an announcement that the portal is part of “an effort to be a responsible neighbor to the larger Charlottesville community.” As the university works on plans to bring back students next month, community members and elected officials have raised concern that the students’ return could negatively affect the broader community and lead to further spread of the virus.

A similar tool has been made available to UVa students, faculty and staff. Community members can access the portal at communityconcerns.virginia.edu.

Through the portal, people can share concerns or report behavior that may be contrary to university policies and the expectations for students and employees and provide photos, videos or other documents, according to the announcement. UVa encourages people to report significant violations or persistent instances of noncompliance.

“The goal is to identify significant or repeated noncompliance with University public health policies, including requirements that faculty, students and staff wear face coverings, observe physical distancing and gathering only in small groups not exceeding 15 people,” UVa said in a news release.

University Counsel Tim Heaphy has previously said that the school’s requirement that students wear masks is enforceable on and off grounds and repeated offenses could result in suspensions and other sanctions through the university.

Reports will be reviewed by university staff, but UVa said it might not be able to share information about what actions are taken in response because of federal privacy regulations that protect students.

