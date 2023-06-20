This week, five clinicians from Zambia are visiting the University of Virginia Division of Cardiovascular Medicine to gain experience in advanced cardiovascular care. The visit is a part of an ongoing partnership with Zambian clinicians to “bridge the gap” in cardiovascular treatment offered in Zambia.

The clinicians, along with two others who have already visited and one who has yet to arrive, are physicians and nurses from Zambia’s National Heart Hospital and the Morningstar Clinic. Working with UVa clinicians and cardiologists, the trainees are gaining experience in advanced cardiac monitoring and diagnostic services such as stress testing, right heart catheterization and other forms of hemodynamic assessment, according to Dr. Sula Mazimba, associate professor of medicine at UVa.

Hemodynamic assessment is a form of diagnostic testing more invasive than taking blood pressure or pulse rates, and involves going into the heart to see how it is working. Right heart catheterization has clinicians insert a small, thin tube called a catheter into the heart. Stress testing allows doctors to see how well the heart handles stress, such as from exercise.

“Sometimes patients with coronary artery disease will have functional limitations,” Mazimba told The Daily Progress. “When patients come to the hospital clinic, they’re sitting, but they’re telling you that when they walk, they have shortness of breath. So we sometimes put patients on the treadmill and monitor them to see exactly what happens.”

UVa clinicians have visited Zambia multiple times since 2018 to work with physicians in an effort to bridge the “experience gap,” said Mazimba, who is from Zambia. While they may have the necessary infrastructure and knowledge, clinicians in Zambia don’t necessarily have the experience to perform more complicated procedures.

And with a “high burden” of cardiovascular disease in Zambia and few experts in the field, “they need all the help they can get,” Mazimba said. In particular, there is a high prevalence of rheumatic fever, which can occur as “collateral damage” of a strep infection. Antibodies produced to fight a strep infection attack valves in the heart, a process called “molecular mimicry.”

In the future, Mazimba said he hopes Zambian clinicians will be able to perform complex heart surgeries, the focus of the team’s most recent visit to Zambia in March. One of those surgeries was an ascending aortic replacement surgery, which involves inserting a graft into the heart and reconnecting the coronary arteries.

In July, the team plans to return to Zambia to set up a right heart catheterization program, which will be used to diagnose patients with pulmonary hypertension and unspecified shortness of breath, as well as to categorize type and severity of heart failure.

The team will also screen patients to gauge need and qualifications for valvuloplasty, a procedure that allows clinicians to relieve hypertension without opening the chest. The team will then visit again early next year to perform those procedures, which go through the groin to insert a balloon in the heart, opening the narrowed heart valve.

“I have very close connections to the country,” Mazimba said. “I love to be involved, in terms of knowledge transfer, to give back to the country.”