The Albemarle County School Board has approved the appointment of new principals at two schools in the county.

Brad Handrich will be taking the top job at Baker-Butler Elementary School, while Wendy Eckerle will do the same at Murray effective July 1, according to a statement from the school division. Both are former assistant principals.

Handrich, former assistant principal of two elementary schools, will be filling the shoes of Seth Kennard at Baker-Butler. Kennard was recently named the new principal for Mountain View Elementary.

Handrich was previously a reader interventionist and has taught for schools in South America, Colorado as well as Albemarle County. He also received a certificate in culturally responsive teaching in 2018.

“We need to be nurturing the unique character of every student and family, providing teachers and staff with relevant and innovative professional development, and recognizing the mutual benefits that come from community outreach,” Handrich said in the county school division’s statement.

Eckerle, being part of the 4% of teachers in the United States who are National Board certified, began her Albemarle County Public School career as a teacher and literacy specialist. She has more recently served as an assistant principal at Baker-Butler, Greer and Brownsville Elementary Schools. Eckerle also oversaw summer school programming for elementary schools for eight years.

“Murray Elementary School always has been empowered by a mission statement that all children will find success, happiness and a lifelong love of learning in a positive, safe and nurturing environment,” Eckerle said in the statement. “This uplifting commitment is what inspired me to want to be a part of your community.”

Eckerle will be taking over the position as principal at Murray Elementary School following C’ta DeLaurier, who was introduced as the new principal of Woodbrook Elementary School.

These changes of positions and titles are normal, according to county schools spokeswoman Helen Dunn.

The domino effect of principals and assistant principals moving on to new chapters has resulted in vacancies of assistant principal positions at Greer and Mountain View elementary schools, which are in the works of being filled, Dunn told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.