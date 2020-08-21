Two Louisa County Middle School students test positive for COVID-19

Two Louisa County students in the same household tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school division told families Friday.

The students attend Louisa County Middle School and were not at school this week, according to a letter to families. The Thomas Jefferson Health District told the division that the students contracted the virus outside of the school buildings.

These are the fourth and fifth positive cases of the virus in Louisa that were reported this week — the first full week of school since the division started classes last Thursday. Students who opted for in-person classes go to school twice a week. About one-third of the division's students are taking all online classes.