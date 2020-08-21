Two Louisa County Middle School students test positive for COVID-19

Two Louisa County students in the same household tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school division told families Friday.
The students attend Louisa County Middle School and were not at school this week, according to a letter to families. The Thomas Jefferson Health District told the division that the students contracted the virus outside of the school buildings.
These are the fourth and fifth positive cases of the virus in Louisa that were reported this week — the first full week of school since the division started classes last Thursday. Students who opted for in-person classes go to school twice a week. About one-third of the division's students are taking all online classes.
In all instances, according to officials, the people contracted the virus away from school and had not been in school all week. The schools also stayed open, at the health district’s recommendation.
The health district is contacting the close contacts of the affected people. If a family has not received a call from the school or health district, then they do not believe their student was in close contract with the two students at any time, according to the notice.
As of Friday, Louisa County has seen an additional 21 cases this week, bringing its total to 225, according to the health district.
