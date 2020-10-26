Two Brownsville Elementary employees test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Brownsville Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19, the school told families Monday, bringing the division’s total to 11 employees and one contractor who have contracted the virus since the start of school in September.

Brownsville is one of three schools hosting day care programs five days a week for children of employees of Albemarle County. Staff members along with some students, including those without internet access or who have disabilities, have been working from Brownsville and other schools during Stage Two of the division's reopening plan.

The recent COVID cases are not impacting operations at Brownsville, officials said.

The division told employees Friday that several staff members were quarantining after attending an event outside of work in which some came into contact with an infected individual. There's no evidence of COVID-19 transmission within any schools or facilities, and none of the employees who quarantined was in close contact with students, the division said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}