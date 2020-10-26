Two Brownsville Elementary employees test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Brownsville Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19, the school told families Monday, bringing the division’s total to 11 employees and one contractor who have contracted the virus since the start of school in September.
Brownsville is one of three schools hosting day care programs five days a week for children of employees of Albemarle County. Staff members along with some students, including those without internet access or who have disabilities, have been working from Brownsville and other schools during Stage Two of the division's reopening plan.
The recent COVID cases are not impacting operations at Brownsville, officials said.
The division told employees Friday that several staff members were quarantining after attending an event outside of work in which some came into contact with an infected individual. There's no evidence of COVID-19 transmission within any schools or facilities, and none of the employees who quarantined was in close contact with students, the division said.
“I want to commend both employees for reporting their symptoms and arranging for a COVID test,” Brownsville Principal Jason Crutchfield wrote to families. “Their actions helped to limit the risk of any spread of COVID-19 in our school. As an additional safety precaution, our school underwent a deep cleaning Friday evening.”
Anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period will have to quarantine for 14 days. All of those who met that standard have been contacted by the health department.
In-person classes start in 15 days.
The division is tracking all cases among staff, students and contractors who are working or learning in a school building through a public dashboard that’s updated weekly. The dashboard can be found at bit.ly/ACPSCOVID.
Brownsville has three cases, per the dashboard, which is the most of any school or department.
