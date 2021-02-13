Torres announces bid for second term on city School Board

“I ran on a platform of advocating, accountability and being attentive,” Torres said in her announcement. “I continue to apply these as lenses in my work on the board, especially with my focus on equity, which is more important than ever as we transition back to face-to-face instruction.”

Next month, the division will restart in-person classes for preschoolers through sixth-graders. Torres said reopening the schools could mean assigning students to new teachers depending on who returns to buildings and who remains all-virtual.

“That's tough, and that's an equity issue,” she said. “That's concerning to me.”

Torres said it’s also important to not forget the students learning at home.

“There's so many unanswered questions, and I don't want to lose sight of that,” she said.

Helping students and employees recover from the last year will be a focus of the rest of Torres’ first term as well as her second term, if she is re-elected, she said.