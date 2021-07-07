Thursday's Albemarle School Board meeting could prove contentious

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said other localities have attempted a lottery for public comment but she didn’t know of any that were currently using that system.

“It's one way, if there is a lot of interest, that they can make a decision without it seeming like they're taking sides,” Rhyne said.

Jon Zug, clerk for the Albemarle County Circuit Court, will pick the speakers using a random selection system similar to the one used for jury selection.

The deadline to sign up for public comment is 2 p.m. Thursday. After that, the division will notify those who signed up if the lottery is needed and if they were selected to speak.

Rhyne said that over the years, she’s seen many communities coming up with different ways of approaching public comment, and that it’s important for the public to have input on such changes.

There was no public discussion or feedback opportunity in the case of Albemarle's new speaker rules.

As boards look to resume in-person meetings at some point, Rhyne said the rules of engagement are shifting.